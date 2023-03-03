Skip to Content
Winter storm warnings and advisories issued for Saturday and Sunday

33
KIFI Weather

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,
    with up to 8 inches on the benches and for higher elevation
    valleys. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
  • WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
    American Falls, Fort Hall, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
    Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston,
    Montpelier, Georgetown, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border
    Summit, Soda Springs, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Dubois, Spencer,
    Monida Pass, and Small.
  • WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 2 PM MST Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to pockets of
    blowing and drifting snow, as well as low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
    inches in lower elevations, and up to 18 inches above pass level.
    Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
  • WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Emigration Summit,
    Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park,
    Raynolds Pass and Targhee Pass.
  • WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 2 PM MST Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and
    drifting snow, as well as low visibility.
