Scattered rain and snow for the rest of this week

An area of low-pressure is moving in from Oregon and California. A cold front will move in throughout Wednesday into Thursday, delivering a mix of rain and snow to the region.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain, with winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, a chance of rain and snow with highs in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy, with north winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low in the upper 20’s. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Snow for Thursday, with highs in the mid 30’s. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. More scattered snow overnight, with lows in the upper 20’s.

Friday, scattered snow with highs in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 30’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches

in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 8 inches in the

valleys below.

* WHERE...Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Lost River Range, Challis, Clayton.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.