Scattered rain and snow for the rest of this week
A cold front moving through the region is delivering some rain and snow to the region. A large area of low pressure off the California coast will move onshore tonight, keeping snow and wind in the forecast.
Overnight, rain and snow showers, with a low around 29°. Winds at 10-15mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
More scattered snow for Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies. A high in the mid to upper 30’s. South southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches
in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 4 to 8 inches in the
valleys below.
- WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
and Victor.
- WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE
5500 FEET…
- WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
above 5500 feet MSL with up to 1 to 4 inches in the valleys
below. Locally higher totals above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph Thursday through Friday morning particularly in
Cassia County.
- WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
- WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches,
in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 10 inches in the
valleys below. Locally higher totals in the Centennials.
- WHERE…Island Park and Kilgore.
- WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.