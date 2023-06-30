High pressure settles in

We are going to see a major warm up starting today, and we'll see a slight chance of state line showers. Winds will be picking up into Saturday and Sunday after we hit highs in the mid 80's today. Breezy and even hotter tomorrow with lows in the lower 90's. We've got a 20% chance of storms into the valley with the heat/breezes, but nothing substantial as the conditions will be clear. These temps continue before a slight coold down into the 4th of July, back into the upper 80's.

