A few showers for Friday, with more Scattered showers and thunderstorms Labor Day weekend
An area of low pressure along the west coast will be driving moisture towards us on Friday and Saturday. For Thursday evening and early Friday morning, we’ll see a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 4am. Patchy smoke, with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature around 55°.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday. Patchy smoke in the morning, with Increasing clouds in the afternoon. A high near 85° for the Snake River Plain. Breezy, with winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 80°. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, for Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 70’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday cloudy with rain, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. A High near 65° for the Snake River Plain. Chance of precipitation is 80%.