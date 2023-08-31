Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A few showers for Friday, with more Scattered showers and thunderstorms Labor Day weekend

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
Updated
today at 6:05 PM
Published 4:14 PM

An area of low pressure along the west coast will be driving moisture towards us on Friday and Saturday. For Thursday evening and early Friday morning, we’ll see a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 4am. Patchy smoke, with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature around 55°.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday. Patchy smoke in the morning, with Increasing clouds in the afternoon. A high near 85° for the Snake River Plain. Breezy, with winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 80°. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, for Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 70’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday cloudy with rain, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. A High near 65° for the Snake River Plain. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content