Calmer and warmer

A seasonal day today with our temps rebounding to the lower 80's for the valley and a chilly beginning for today. 40's and 50's and less wind after the gusts of 40+ we saw yesterday afternoon.  Shower and storms chances sneak back in tonight mainly for the southeastern highlands and along the state line.  

Southwesterly flow will bust a move on us again for Friday and drag clouds and storms in for the day and we may see some gusty thunderstorms Friday afternoon to start the Labor Day weekend. Hail, heavy downpours, and winds of 40-50mph may accompany these storms tracking in early evening from the south and west of Pocatello and up the I-15 corridor.

Coverage will cool us down and moisture flow brings chances of storms through Monday and much cooler temps.

Jill Crooks got a great pic of the Blue Super Moon
