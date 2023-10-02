Skip to Content
Cloudy wet and dreary into Tuesday

today at 6:29 AM
Published 3:30 AM

Rain and storms scattered after arriving yesterday, bringing 40's and some patchy fog this morning.  Winds still clicking and highs only @55 today with low clouds . SW 15-20 winds.

Low pressure is putting the spin on showers/storms into mid-morning Monday and laying them into hills east of 15 as the backspin creates snow about 8500 ft. Anywhere from .25-.5" possible with heavier rains into Monday after lunch.

Tonight: 40% - 50% chance of storms continues and chilly- 43 with gusty 20-30 mph winds.
Rain Tuesday 59 and windy. Seasonal and drying out - upper 60's into mid-week. 

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

