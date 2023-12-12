Chance of overnight and morning fog with highs in the 30’s

Overnight, a chance of fog with a low of 18° for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, there’s a chance of morning fog with sunny skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the Snake River Plain in the mid to upper 30’s. Light winds from the north around 5-10 mph.

Patchy fog before 7am on Thursday morning. Mostly sunny for the afternoon, with a high near 35°. Northwest wind around 5 mph for the afternoon.

Friday, patchy fog for the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny through the day, with a high near 37°.