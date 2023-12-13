Freezing fog advisory remains in effect through Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Fog Advisory for eastern Idaho.

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY:

WHAT…Localized areas of visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.

WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, the Snake River plain, the Raft River valley, the valleys of the south central highlands, and the Bear Lake basin.

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to near-zero visibility and potential ice on road surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

Overnight, we’ll see areas of fog with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid to upper teens for the Snake River Plain.

Patchy fog developing for Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the north around 5 mph.

For Thursday night, we’ll see some areas of fog with a low of 19°.

Patchy fog before 10am for Friday. Otherwise, mostly sunny once we can mix out the morning fog. A high temperature near 35 for the Snake River Plain.