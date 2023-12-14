Freezing fog again for Friday
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM
MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Areas of visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing
fog. Icy accumulations on road surfaces, sidewalks, and so on
can make any kind of travel hazardous, especially at night.
- WHERE…The entire Snake River plain, the entire eastern Magic
Valley, Bear Lake basin, and the valleys of the south central
and southeastern highlands of Idaho.
- WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to sudden decreases
in visibility and potential ice on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for ice accumulation on
road surfaces creating a hazard.
Overnight, a chance of fog with cloudy skies in the Snake River Plain. A low of 18°
Patchy fog for Friday, with a partly cloudy sky. A high temperature in the lower 30’s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 37°. North wind 6 to 8 mph.