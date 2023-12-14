Skip to Content
Freezing fog again for Friday

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM
MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Areas of visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing
    fog. Icy accumulations on road surfaces, sidewalks, and so on
    can make any kind of travel hazardous, especially at night.
  • WHERE…The entire Snake River plain, the entire eastern Magic
    Valley, Bear Lake basin, and the valleys of the south central
    and southeastern highlands of Idaho.
  • WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to sudden decreases
    in visibility and potential ice on bridges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for ice accumulation on
road surfaces creating a hazard.

Overnight, a chance of fog with cloudy skies in the Snake River Plain. A low of 18°

Patchy fog for Friday, with a partly cloudy sky. A high temperature in the lower 30’s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 37°. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

