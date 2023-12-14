Freezing fog again for Friday

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

MST FRIDAY…

WHAT…Areas of visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing

fog. Icy accumulations on road surfaces, sidewalks, and so on

can make any kind of travel hazardous, especially at night.

IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to sudden decreases

in visibility and potential ice on bridges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for ice accumulation on

road surfaces creating a hazard.

Overnight, a chance of fog with cloudy skies in the Snake River Plain. A low of 18°

Patchy fog for Friday, with a partly cloudy sky. A high temperature in the lower 30’s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 37°. North wind 6 to 8 mph.