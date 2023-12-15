The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Freezing fog advisory for Saturday:

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MST SATURDAY

WHAT…Ice accumulation on road surfaces and localized visibility

one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.

Magic Valley, the Marsh and Arbon Valleys, and the Bear Lake

basin.

Magic Valley, the Marsh and Arbon Valleys, and the Bear Lake basin. WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Saturday. Ice accumulation on roads will begin in the eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake River plain, Arbon Valley, and Bear Lake basin, where the fog has continued during the afternoon. By mid-evening it should spread northeastward into portions of the upper Snake River plain.

IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential ice on bridges.

Overnight, Patchy fog for Saturday morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy with a low around 19°.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Saturday with a high near 30°. Light winds from the north around 5-10mph.

Sunday, patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 35 for the Snake River Plain. North wind around 5-10 mph.