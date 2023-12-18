Fog and clouds

Clouds rolling in to start the countdown to Christmas with this morning in the teens at sunrise, light winds will make wind chills feel like some single digits in the mountains and near `10-12 for some of us in the valley. Highs today under clouds in the mid-to-upper 30's. 38 in Idaho Falls.

These cloudy conditions stay with us ahead of another moisture-laden system into late Tuesday. Temperatures will warmer slightly with more insulation and we'll have a 20% chance of showers late Tuesday night and into the day Wednesday. Low Tuesday morning: 23 and High Tuesday 41.



Wednesday brings a slight chance of snow early then rain 20%. High in the 40's. 29 Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly Sunny 44/27

Friday: Partly Sunny 43/25 with a 30% chance of rain/snow at night.

Saturday: 30% chance of snow - Partly sunny 37/23

Sunday: Partly sunny 32 w/20% chance of snow

CHRISTMAS DAY - Mainly sunny 36