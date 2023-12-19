Still mild with scattered snow

Some sun mixed with clouds, after some morning showers through the region, with some frozen patches and graupel along the ride. Highs today will hit the low 40's after 38 in Idaho Falls yesterday. Average temperatures should be around 28, so we're way above our normal temps for this time of year.

Winds are light as the flow shifts later to the south and we see some more showers make their way into the hills and mountains by early tomorrow for a 20% chance in the valley.

Lows will be warmer than average (15) and will lay low in the upper 20's as we are cinched up with clouds and moisture flow. More 40's through the end of the week. Shower chances increase by Saturday and Sunday 40-50%. Cold for Christmas day and low 30's with some sun and clouds.