Chance of fog for Tuesday morning with a pattern change expected later this week

Monday night through Tuesday morning, there is a chance of fog with a low of 13°.

For our Tuesday, there’s a chance of morning fog with mostly sunny skies. A high temperature around 30°.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday and a high temperature around 33°. There is a slight chance of light snow in central Idaho valleys.

Thursday, patchy freezing fog for the morning. A high near 30° in the Snake River Plain.

A chance of snow for Friday afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 30’s.