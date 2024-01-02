Skip to Content
Chance of snow late Wednesday with more snow in the long-range forecast

KIFI Weather
We have a couple areas of low pressure lined-up this week. The first low pressure system arrives Wednesday afternoon, with a chance of snow. We have a deeper area of low pressure working in for this weekend.

Tuesday night, we’ll see increasing clouds, with a low around 15°.

Partly sunny for Wednesday, with a high near 36°.

A slight chance of snow for Wednesday night with a low temperature in the lower 20’s.

A chance of snow for Thursday, with cloudy skies and a high temperature in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. A chance of snow for Thursday night, mainly after 11pm. Patchy freezing fog before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 23°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow showers for Friday with cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

A chance of snow for Saturday with a high temperature in the lower 30’s.

