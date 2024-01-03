A few snow showers overnight with more scattered snow on the way

A series of storms are moving through the region.

For Wednesday night and Thursday morning, there is a chance of snow, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid to lower 20’s. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible in the Snake River Plain.

A chance of snow for Thursday with cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

A 50 percent chance of snow for Friday. Cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 30’s. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Scattered snow for Saturday under cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 20’s. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.