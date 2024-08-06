Skip to Content
Breezy with areas of smoke for Wednesday

Published 4:44 PM

A front from the north will drive in more wind and smoke for Wednesday.

For Wednesday, we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 80’s to the lower 90’s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Mostly sunny skies with areas of smoke.

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms for Thursday. A high temperature in the mid 80’s. A high near 85°. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the upper 80’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

