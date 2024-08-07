Smoky sunshine and less heat

The smoke is back and it will be slightly cooler with a dip into the 80's. A front from the north breaks the 90's for us and takes temps with some northerly winds this morning before a shift later today to the SW 15-20, to the low 80's for mountain regions and upper 80's for the valley. Yesterday, we hit 98 in Idaho Falls, so we keep some of that hot air from yesterday and our dry conditions and winds remain a source of concern for fire danger. Red flag warnings are up for the afternoon for a good portion of the region. We'll see lower 90's at Pocatello and some southern counties.

