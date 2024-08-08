Skip to Content
Cooler with smoky haze and storm chances coming back around

today at 7:46 AM
Unheatlhy air for sensitive groups as more smoke from the south and west breaches out zone. And more moisture could ignite some dry thunderstorms, because it's so warm (rain evaporates before we feel it on the ground). Chances for storms increase tomorrow and into Saturday afternoons.

Winds from SW 10-20 later, and that means pulling more unpleasant air in here. We have some clouds covering the sun and cooler today. Low-to-mid 80's for Idaho Falls. Around 89 for Pocatello. Spotty raindrop is possible with morning lows just below or at 60 for the valley and 40's for many mountain residents. Hydrate and pause for the smoke conditions, stay indoors and shut the windows, find a location with better circulation/ac if you are feeling the effects, please.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

