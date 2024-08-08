Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Smoke and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
Published 4:26 PM

For Thursday night and early Friday, we’ll see areas of smoke with increasing clouds. An overnight low temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. SW winds around 5-10 mph.

A chance of thunderstorms for Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80’s. Increasing winds for the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph.

For Saturday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature near 88° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest in the afternoon at 15-25 mph.

Sunny for Sunday with a high near 85° for the Snake River Plain.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content