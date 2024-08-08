Smoke and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday

For Thursday night and early Friday, we’ll see areas of smoke with increasing clouds. An overnight low temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. SW winds around 5-10 mph.

A chance of thunderstorms for Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80’s. Increasing winds for the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph.

For Saturday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature near 88° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest in the afternoon at 15-25 mph.

Sunny for Sunday with a high near 85° for the Snake River Plain.