Chance of thunderstorms for Saturday with areas of smoke

By
Published 5:03 PM

A chance of thunderstorms for Saturday with areas of smoke. A high temperature in the upper 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph. More scattered thunderstorms for Saturday night and gusty winds. A low temperature around the lower 50’s.

Sunny for Sunday with a high near 85°. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday with high temps in the mid 80’s.

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

