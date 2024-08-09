A chance of thunderstorms for Saturday with areas of smoke. A high temperature in the upper 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph. More scattered thunderstorms for Saturday night and gusty winds. A low temperature around the lower 50’s.

Sunny for Sunday with a high near 85°. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday with high temps in the mid 80’s.