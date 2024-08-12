Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms

slot1
KIFI weather
By
Published 3:51 PM

For Monday night there are chances of thunderstorms with gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57°. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

For Tuesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly cloudy with a high near 80°. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 70’s. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM Tuesday.

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon

River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

  • IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

  • THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered
  • OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

  • Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

  • Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

  • Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content