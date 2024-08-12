Gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms

For Monday night there are chances of thunderstorms with gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57°. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

For Tuesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly cloudy with a high near 80°. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 70’s. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM Tuesday.

AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon

River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered

OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.