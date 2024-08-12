Gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms
For Monday night there are chances of thunderstorms with gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57°. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
For Tuesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly cloudy with a high near 80°. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 70’s. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM Tuesday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.
- IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.
- THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered
- OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.