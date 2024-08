A 40% chance of showers, with a mountain storm possible by the afternoon. Noticeably cooler and partly sunny and breezy with gust to 20 from the SW. Highs in the lower 80's, 81 for Idaho Falls, 83 for Pocatello. Some 70's in the mountains.

Clouds tonight and chilly, lows in the upper 40's. 47 in Idaho Falls, low 50's to the southern valley in Pocatello.