Warming trend with areas of smoke

Northwest winds will pull in more smoke from central Idaho, behind our recent cold front.

Overnight, expect widespread haze, with a mostly clear sky. A low temperature in the lower to mid 40’s. Northwest winds around 10 mph after midnight.

Widespread haze and sunshine for Thursday. A high temperature in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Sunny and warmer with a high in the mid 80’s for Friday.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM THURSDAY…