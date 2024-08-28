Warming trend with areas of smoke
Northwest winds will pull in more smoke from central Idaho, behind our recent cold front.
Overnight, expect widespread haze, with a mostly clear sky. A low temperature in the lower to mid 40’s. Northwest winds around 10 mph after midnight.
Widespread haze and sunshine for Thursday. A high temperature in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Sunny and warmer with a high in the mid 80’s for Friday.
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
- WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.
In Montana, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork
Region, and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
- WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor veg