We've got chilly air and frost with lows this morning at or just below freezing. Frost advisory for the central and upper snake valley. High pressure keeps us clear, but with some motion in the atmosphere, winds will pick up to basically "Idaho breezes" 10-15 from SW and that will make things more smoky for some in the mid to upper valley. Fires from central Idaho and Wyoming make for more haze.

