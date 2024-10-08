Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Highs near 80° for Wednesday

KIFI
By
today at 3:32 PM
Published 3:30 PM

AIR QUALITY ALERT FROM THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY:

  • WHAT…Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
  • WHERE…Much of central, northern, and western Wyoming.
  • WHEN…Until 1 PM Wednesday, October 9.
  • IMPACTS…Smoke from the Pack Trail Fire near Dubois and the Elk Fire near Sheridan continues to be observed across much of western, northern, and central Wyoming. The smoke limits visibility at times.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
FOR Lemhi County:

  • WHAT… Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
  • WHERE… Lemhi County
  • WHEN… Until 3pm MDT 10/11/2024
  • IMPACTS… Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected

Mostly clear overnight with a low in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 5-10 mph.

Partly sunny this Thursday with a high near 75° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content