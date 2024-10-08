Highs near 80° for Wednesday

AIR QUALITY ALERT FROM THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY:

WHAT…Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.

WHERE…Much of central, northern, and western Wyoming.

WHEN…Until 1 PM Wednesday, October 9.

IMPACTS…Smoke from the Pack Trail Fire near Dubois and the Elk Fire near Sheridan continues to be observed across much of western, northern, and central Wyoming. The smoke limits visibility at times.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

FOR Lemhi County:

WHAT… Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

WHERE… Lemhi County

WHEN… Until 3pm MDT 10/11/2024

IMPACTS… Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected

Mostly clear overnight with a low in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s. Southwest winds in the afternoon around 5-10 mph.

Partly sunny this Thursday with a high near 75° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph.