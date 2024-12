There is a chance of snow for Sunday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38°.

Staying sunny for Thursday, high temperatures in the lower 40’s.

More sunshine for Wednesday with high temps around 40°.

Overnight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with a low around 20°.

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.