Areas of rain, snow for Friday and this weekend

Overnight, a chance of rain and snow with cloudy skies. A low temperature in the lower 30’s. Winds from the northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

A slight chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Winds from the northeast wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Scattered rain and snow for Friday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 20’s. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Scattered snow for Saturday, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.