A few more snowy days before a quiet period

After a snowy and windy Saturday, we have a few more unsettled days before we get clearer and chillier thanks to high pressure building in.

Sunday will feature small snow shower chance with a few spots in the lower snake river plain seeing a brief round of rain/snow mix. Snow totals will be minimal for everyone ranging from a dusting to up to 2 inches in the highlands. Highs will generally be in the 30s.

Monday we'll have one last storm. This one will focus mostly on the southern portion of our region. Pocatello and the SE highlands have much better chances at seeing snow than the rest of us. Totals still won't be impressive generally ranging in the dusting to 2 inches range. Farther north could see a few flurries here and there, but anything significant isn't expected. Temperatures will generally top out in the upper 20s and 30s.

Tuesday - Friday, the quiet period. High pressure will take control and snow chances drop down to almost nothing. A nice break. However, it does mean that things will get cold. Daytime highs will generally top out in the 20s and overnight lows will regularly dip into the teens and single digits.

Weekend, it's a bit far out, but there is a small chance for a snow shower or two late next Friday and into Saturday. We'll keep watching and updating the forecast as needed.