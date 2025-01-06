Last of snow and colder
We've got a few eastern and southern showers on radar and light snow will make things slick to start back to school.
We've got a few eastern and southern showers on radar and light snow will make things slick to start back to school.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.