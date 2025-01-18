Extra cold temperatures moving in

Our chilly weather is about be downright frigid as arctic air moves in from the north bringing us the coldest temperatures and wind chills we've seen so far this winter.

Tonight, increasing clouds and with temperatures in the single digits both above and below zero.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, a few snow flurries, and highs in the teens and a few low 20s.

Sunday night/Monday morning. Cold weather advisories and warnings. Overnight lows below zero in the single digits and teens, plus winds up to 15 mph means wind chills could get as cold as -30. Frost bite on exposed skin will be a concern. Those that work outdoors should take extra precautions Monday morning. The good news is, the wind will taper off and by Monday afternoon, we'll still be cold but the wind chills should be back above the zero mark.

Tuesday - Friday. A very cold week. Overnight lows in the single digits and below zero will be common. Daytime highs will generally be in the teens and low 20s. Luckily, it doesn't look like winds should be much of an issue keeping things a tad more tolerable for us. There is a small chance for a snow shower or two late Friday. At the moment, it's not looking like a significant storm, but we'll watch and update the forecast as needed.