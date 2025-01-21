Exreme cold warning thru 10am

Extreme cold warning to start Tuesday. Highs will get back to the mid-teens for IF and mid 20's for Pocatello. Wind chills still make it feel below zero and create dangerous conditions. -12 today with some sun beginning to show up later. So grab your sunglasses to wear under your ski mask.

Wrap up and be safe.

Continued warming into tomorrow as we get back to normal temps. We'll be back into seasonal temps of the mid 20's for IF by Thursday ahead of another chance of snow for Friday.