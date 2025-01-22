Skip to Content
Cold and quiet for Thursday; slightly warmer with some snow Friday

today at 6:02 PM
Overnight lows around -3°, light winds around 5mph.

For Thursday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and a high of 18°. Wind chill values as low as -11°. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

A chance of snow for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. East wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

High temps in the lower 20’s for Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance of snow flurries for Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

