Dangerous cold and snow chances Friday

We have a quick system breezing by here tomorrow bringing a chance of showers mainly to highland and mountain areas. Jackson has a 70% of snow starting tomorrow morning. Highs will warm as snow passes by with winds picking up. Wind chills are always of concern with this cold air in place with this inversion, as frost bite can set in quickly.

After the front tomorrow, more dry and cold air settles in and highs will be in the 20's, lower 20's mainly and overnight temps return to below freezing.