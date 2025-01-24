Clearing out and cold temps this weekend.

A few spotty snow showers for late Friday and early Saturday.

Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 20’s with northwest winds 10-20 mph. Wind chill values as low as -14.

Saturday Night, clear with a low of -4°. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny for Sunday with a high near 23°. Wind chill values as low as -17. North wind around 5-10 mph.

EXTREME COLD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING: