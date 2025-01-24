Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Clearing out and cold temps this weekend.

KIFI Weather
By
Published 3:57 PM

A few spotty snow showers for late Friday and early Saturday.

Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 20’s with northwest winds 10-20 mph. Wind chill values as low as -14.

Saturday Night, clear with a low of -4°. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny for Sunday with a high near 23°. Wind chill values as low as -17. North wind around 5-10 mph.

EXTREME COLD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING:

  • WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 23 below possible.
  • WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
  • IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
    could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content