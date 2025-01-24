Clearing out and cold temps this weekend.
A few spotty snow showers for late Friday and early Saturday.
Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 20’s with northwest winds 10-20 mph. Wind chill values as low as -14.
Saturday Night, clear with a low of -4°. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny for Sunday with a high near 23°. Wind chill values as low as -17. North wind around 5-10 mph.
EXTREME COLD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING:
- WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 23 below possible.
- WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
- IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.