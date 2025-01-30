Areas of rain and snow with stormy weather moving in late Friday

Overnight lows around 4° with wind chill values as low as -5. Light north wind.

There is a chance of snow and rain for Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 30’s. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Scattered snow and rain for Friday night. A low temperature around 30°. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible around the Snake River Plain.

For Saturday there is scattered snow before 8am, then rain and snow between 8am and 2pm, then rain after 2pm. A high temperature in the upper 30’s. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday, rain and snow showers are likely for the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY: