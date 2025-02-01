A wet week ahead

Several days of clouds rain and snow showers as an atmospheric river moves into the northwestern US. Count on several days of rain and snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s meaning some locations will only see snow at night. Places in the Snake River Plain should expect anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow by the end of the week. Higher elevations cold enough to stay below freezing could see upwards of 1-3 feet of new snow by the end of the work week. By next weekend we'll finally start to clear out and cool down. Daytime highs look to fall below freezing, but the sun will return.

