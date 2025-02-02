More rain and snow for your workweek

After a wet, gray, and windy day today, we're expecting more of the same for the next few days. Monday and Tuesday in particular will be relatively mild with highs in the upper 30s and 40s. That means at least during the day, a lot of our precipitation chances will be in the form of rain. At night it will cool down enough that most of us will see some snow, even if accumulations aren't very impressive. By Wednesday and definitely for the rest of the week, we'll start seeing cooler temperatures slowly sink in. Moisture will continue to move in from the west meaning more and more locals will see snow instead of rain as temps drop. By weeks end, snow totals from start to finish will range from a few inches in the valleys to 2-3 feet for some high mountain locations. Not bad. A few things will be annoying from all of this. It will be quite windy at times with occasional gusts over 30 mph likely in the Snake River Plain, and some roads could be icy after our snow to rain and then back to snow pattern.