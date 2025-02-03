More scattered rain, snow and gusty winds this week

Our parade of storms continues this week.

Overnight, Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the lower 30’s. Winds around 5 to 10 mph

There is a chance of rain and snow for Tuesday. Most of the wet weather will skip over the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43°. South winds around 10 mph.

Scattered rain and snow for Tuesday night with a low temperature in the mid 30’s.

Wednesday, we’ll see rain showers likely before 11am. Scattered snow for our local mountains and high elevation communities. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

A chance of snow and rain showers for Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s.