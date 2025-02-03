Winter weather with snow and rain into week

Avalanche warnings are up for the central mountains/Sun Valley this morning. Other advisories will need updating and winter storm warnings will expire in western Wyoming will expire as we approach the end of the day. We'll bring you the updates on the KIFI First Alert Weather App.

Rain and snow to start, then rain with highs insulated and a warm front floating up over the region today, taking temps into the 40's. Around freezing in da evening, will make for slick conditions and light snow on ice does the same as Monday starts. Chances of precip continue the rest of the week and highs drop by Thursday more toward freezing and at seasonal temps for this time of year.

Sat/Sun this week will show us drying and getting colder, into the 20's and overnight in the teens again.