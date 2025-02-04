Mild and melting

Ahead of a cold front later, we've got a slight chance of rain today and a 100% chance of tacos for Tuesday, Highs are even warmer for the lower valley. From 43 in Idaho Falls to near 50 in Pocatello. Winds will increase and we'll have 25mph wind gusts.

The places where snow is melting arise from overnight with flooded yards and fields and possibly some ice or black ice in the country and along roadsides. While this warm trending is coming onshore with the aid of our atmospheric river ride, it will end this weekend, and we'll get bitter cold again. Before that thought a couple of fronts and the next will clear us out and take us a little cooler tomorrow putting a cold rain chance in here early tomorrow. Highs will then only rebound to the upper 30's. We'll have some sun to start Wednesday. Winds will be gusty 30-40mph.

Thursday will be cloudy and more seasonal at 31 with lows in the 15 degree range. Sound familiar?

Then by Friday snow enters with gusty conditions and highs around 33 and lows at 17 for the end of week and Saturday will be cold dreary and dry @24 and low around 10

High drop to the 20's Sunday and close to zero for lows to start the week.

Jeff Roper

Morning Anchor/Weather