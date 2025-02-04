Scattered rain and snow with gusty winds; wind advisory issued for Wednesday

Overnight lows around the mid 30’s. South winds increasing speeds after midnight. SW winds around 15 to 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Scattered rain showers throughout the Plain overnight.

Rain for the Snake River Plain Wednesday, and Scattered snow for the higher elevations. Cloudy to start off the day, with the sky gradually becoming sunny. A high temperature rising to near 40° for the Plain by 8am, then falling to around 30° during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with southwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected for the Plain.

Thursday, we’ll see increasing clouds with a high in the lower 30’s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Scattered snow for Thursday night into Friday.

Snow for Friday with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY: