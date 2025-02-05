Lighter winds and colder for Thursday; expect scattered snow for Friday

For Wednesday night and early Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the mid-teens. Winds from the south around 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers. A high temperature near 30°. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Scattered snow and rain for Friday. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest 15 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a high near 25°.