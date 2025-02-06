Calm before the winter storm Friday

We've got more unsettled conditions for Friday with snow rounds coming in tonight late from the south. Wind Advisory is back after yesterdays big front sent gusts to over 50mph. That is possible again with this next winter hit. Highs drop to around freezing today as we lock down all the ice.

Snow starts late tonight from the south and we'll have 2-4 inches into the weekend for the valley and 4-8 into the mountains. Winds gusting to 35+ again and highs 32 for Friday and dropping to the 20's for Saturday and beyond. Lows in the cellar for the week at 0 or below.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather