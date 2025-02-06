Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Calm before the winter storm Friday

By
today at 7:06 AM
Published 5:58 AM

We've got more unsettled conditions for Friday with snow rounds coming in tonight late from the south. Wind Advisory is back after yesterdays big front sent gusts to over 50mph. That is possible again with this next winter hit. Highs drop to around freezing today as we lock down all the ice.

Snow starts late tonight from the south and we'll have 2-4 inches into the weekend for the valley and 4-8 into the mountains. Winds gusting to 35+ again and highs 32 for Friday and dropping to the 20's for Saturday and beyond. Lows in the cellar for the week at 0 or below.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content