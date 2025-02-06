Windy, snowy and rainy for Friday

Another cold front moves through the region.

Overnight, snow is likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25°. North winds 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

For Friday, we’ll see rain and snow before 10am, then rain between 10am and 2pm, then rain and snow likely after 2pm. A high temperature near 40°. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind around 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Scattered snow for Friday night, under mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature around 20°. Southwest winds around 25 mph, decreasing to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY: