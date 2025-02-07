Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Staying windy for Saturday with a slight chance of snow

slot0
KIFI
By
Published 3:41 PM

Friday’s cold front is lowering temperatures for this weekend. We’ll also look for a few isolated snow showers and flurries, mostly for our high elevation communities.

Friday night and Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of snow with a low temperature around 18°. South-southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, partly sunny with a high near 25°. A slight chance of snow for the mountains and valleys near the Wyoming and Montana state lines. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Cold and partly sunny for Sunday. A high temperature in the mid 20’s. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday, mostly sunny with a high temperature in the lower 20’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content