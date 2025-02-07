Staying windy for Saturday with a slight chance of snow

Friday’s cold front is lowering temperatures for this weekend. We’ll also look for a few isolated snow showers and flurries, mostly for our high elevation communities.

Friday night and Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of snow with a low temperature around 18°. South-southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, partly sunny with a high near 25°. A slight chance of snow for the mountains and valleys near the Wyoming and Montana state lines. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Cold and partly sunny for Sunday. A high temperature in the mid 20’s. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday, mostly sunny with a high temperature in the lower 20’s.