Wintery weather, and then wind for Friday

A messy Friday for you here in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Initially we're focusing on snow. Snow totals will range from zero to up to about 3-4 inches with more in the higher mountains. While that alone isn't too big of deal for the region, add in wind gusts in the 30s and 40s later today, and it makes for a messy Friday. Blowing snow will be a factor for some spots, but some locations in the southern Snake River Plain will be warm enough for that to not be a problem.

After today we have several days where it will be a bit quieter, but temperatures will get cold. Overnight lows in the single digits and below zero becoming common. By the latter half of next week, another chance of snow moves in. We'll be keeping tabs on this storm and update you as we zero in on forecast snow totals and impacts.