Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Wintery weather, and then wind for Friday

KIFI
By
New
today at 5:38 AM
Published 5:43 AM

A messy Friday for you here in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Initially we're focusing on snow. Snow totals will range from zero to up to about 3-4 inches with more in the higher mountains. While that alone isn't too big of deal for the region, add in wind gusts in the 30s and 40s later today, and it makes for a messy Friday. Blowing snow will be a factor for some spots, but some locations in the southern Snake River Plain will be warm enough for that to not be a problem.

After today we have several days where it will be a bit quieter, but temperatures will get cold. Overnight lows in the single digits and below zero becoming common. By the latter half of next week, another chance of snow moves in. We'll be keeping tabs on this storm and update you as we zero in on forecast snow totals and impacts. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Nestman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content