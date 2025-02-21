Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Areas of fog with a few flurries for Saturday; chance of rain and snow for Sunday

KIFI Weather
By
Published 3:40 PM

For Saturday, we’ll see patchy fog for the morning. Partly sunny for the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday, there is a chance of snow and rain. Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest in the afternoon around 10-15mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow, mainly for the mountains. A high temperature in the Snake River Plain in the mid 40’s.

A chance of rain and snow for Tuesday. High temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s. Breezy, with winds around 15mph.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content