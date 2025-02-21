Areas of fog with a few flurries for Saturday; chance of rain and snow for Sunday

For Saturday, we’ll see patchy fog for the morning. Partly sunny for the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday, there is a chance of snow and rain. Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest in the afternoon around 10-15mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow, mainly for the mountains. A high temperature in the Snake River Plain in the mid 40’s.

A chance of rain and snow for Tuesday. High temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s. Breezy, with winds around 15mph.