A milder spring-like storm headed our way.

After a brief break from the storms, we have another one on our doorstep. Most of Sunday and parts of Monday will be wet and unsettled. This will be a milder storm, so some valley locations will exclusively see rain. Snow levels will start lower on Sunday but rise during the day to as high as 7500 to 8000 feet! Monday will be a mild day with only a few lingering rain and snow showers in the mountains. We will have to watch stream levels and poor drainage areas as melting snow may cause flooding in a few spots. Another weaker storm blows past on Tuesday. This one will mostly be for the highlands with only a few sprinkles for the valleys. Both Monday and Tuesday will be rather breezy with gusts pushing 30 mph. After Tuesday, our forecast gets quiet with generally sunny(ish) skies and afternoon temperatures above average in the 40s and even low 50s.