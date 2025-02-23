Milder air moving into the region

Rain and snow showers continue tonight, but as milder air moves, we're not going to cool down as much tonight with many spots staying above freezing. With Monday temperatures trending well above average in the 40s and low 50s, Snow melt combined with rain means there is a minor flood threat for parts of the southern snake river plain, particularly fields where the ground remains mostly frozen. The good news is, our rain and snow chances will start to taper off through Monday and Tuesday, and overnight lows will once again consistently dip below freezing. This along will be a big help in slowing down our melting snow. The rest of the forecast from Wednesday through next Sunday looks quiet. Daytime highs will consistently be in the upper 30s and 40s with a few spots possibly nudging 50 at times. We'll enjoy sunshine as well with a small chance of mountain snow showers late Sunday night ahead of a weak storm for the following Monday.